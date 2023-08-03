Advertisement

Pop star Lizzo is friends with the who’s who of the industry, but her bond with Hollywood superstar Chris Evans has always managed to tickle the funny bones of their loyal fans. Lizzo, in 2021, made headlines when she reacted to the rumours of being pregnant with Evan’s baby, and interestingly, the latter reverted too with a slapstick joke. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Lizzo, speaking of recent headlines, landed in a soup after she was accused by three of her former dancers of creating a hostile work environment. The singer, who also got accused of s*xual harassment, finally responded to the shocking allegations saying the last few days were “gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing” dubbing the allegations as false.

Circling back to Chris Evans, according to People Magazine, Lizzo in 2021 responded to a TikToker with a joke that she was pregnant with the Avengers star’s baby. “Lizzo baby … we know you’re [pregnant] and we know it’s Chris Evans’ now spill the tea,” said a fan while teasing Lizzo to which she quipped, “This is something I’ve been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today…” The singer then showed her belly and proclaimed while rubbing, “I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America!”

And, if this was not enough to break the Internet, Chris Evans, a few days later, replied as Lizzo shared a screenshot of the same from her Twitter DMs. The message from Evans said, “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol.”

Lizzo, at the time, captioned the post as, “OMG YALL — HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!”

Lizzo and the Knives Out star also made news when the former once revealed that she drunkenly slid into Evans‘ DMs one time saying, “No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

