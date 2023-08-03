George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Meryl Streep are among the stars who have donated $1 million or more to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Fund.

The stars – and other celebrity pals including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Matt and Luciana Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Nicole Kidman and Arnold Schwarzenegger – have all donated the huge sum to help struggling actors during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance said in a statement: “For more than 38 years, the Foundation has been a safety net for our community during its most challenging times. Thank you to these @sagaftra actors for their incredible donations to our Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

“The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently processing more than 30 times our usual number of applications for emergency aid. We received 400 applications in the last week alone. It’s a massive challenge, but we’re determined to meet this moment.”

In a statement, George Clooney, 62, said, “We stand ready to get back to the table and make a fair deal with the AMPTP. Until then, I’m proud to be able to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and my fellow actors who may be struggling in this historic moment.

“We’ve stood on the shoulders of the likes of Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney and it’s time for our generation to give something back. I can’t thank Courtney enough for his determination in putting this effort together by shedding light on the human toll happening right now, and how we can work together to alleviate some of the pain and suffering.”

Meryl, 74, added: “[I am] lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath.

“We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession. I am proudest of my fellow actors who have immediately offered to fund the Emergency Financial Assistance Program.”

The Rock was one of the first stars to respond with financial assistance after Vance wrote to some of the highest-earning SAG-AFTRA members, explaining the financial hardships that many would encounter during the strike.

Speaking about Johnson‘s donation, Vance told Variety: “It was a love fest. It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it’. This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.’ And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.

“It is a call to arms for all of us to know that we just have to step up however you can. If your step up is $10, step up. Because that $10 is going to help somebody. If it’s $10,000, if it’s $10 million, step up, because we have to. Everyone knows what happens when you go on strike, when you stand for something — as the saying goes, if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for everything — you can’t stand unless you have support underneath you, on the side, up top and up front. So Dwayne is letting everyone know, ‘I’m here. What are you going to do?’”

