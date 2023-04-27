Salman Khan and his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has entertained his fans despite opening to bad reviews. And now the superstar has already started to plan his next Eid film. Reports have already suggested that Bhaijaan would be aiming for Eid 2024 with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Now if going by the rumours, it seems that the news is indeed true.

Fan clubs of the Sultan actor have already started making announcement videos and posters for his next Eid film. Interestingly the posters have another name than Karan Johar and the name is Vishnu Vardhan. The talented debutante director won accolades for his Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Fan clubs sharing ‘made up’ announcement posters that include Vishnu Vardhan’s name has added fuel to the rumours of the one film old director, being handed over the responsibility of Bhaijaan’s Dharma film which will hit the theatres on Eid 2024. Now, not confirming that the film will be directed by Vishnu Vardhan, we still tried to connect the dots as to how his name might have cropped up!

First, have a look at the posters which are being shared by Salman Khan fan clubs…

You Ain't Ready For This 🔥 The Salman Khan Is Back In What We Wanna See Him 💥 Vishnu Vardhan X Salman Khan Eid 2024 With Dharma Production House 🔥#SalmanKhan #DharmaProduction pic.twitter.com/D4HrUDwadB — TeamSKEditors (@TeamSkEditors) April 27, 2023

…and now let us try to trace back this name since its inception!

So once upon a time, when Shershaah was still in a nascent stage, Salman Khan wanted his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to start his career playing Param Vir Chakra Capt. Vikram Batra biopic. During one of his interviews with Mid-Day, producer Shabbir Boxwala confirmed this and said, “Salman approached me at a stage when I was in talks with Junglee Pictures. He wanted Shershaah to be Aayush’s [Sharma] debut film and wanted to partner with me on it.” However, things didn’t turn out the way he wanted since Sidharth Malhotra’s name was already pitched for the film to Capt. Vikram Batra’s family were happy with the casting.

Moreover, dropping an actor for another actor did not seem the right thing to do and the producer explained his reservations to the Sultan actor, who understood the situation. However, it seems like Salman Khan was very keen on Shershaah as a script. And after he must have watched the film, he might have been impressed by how director Vishnu Vardhan pulled it off on the screen as an engaging, heartfelt story.

And this might be the reason he could be teaming up with the director for his Dharma film in Eid 2024 if, and ‘we say this with a very strong if’, Karan Johar is delegating the responsibility to direct a Salman Khan film to someone else other than Kjo himself. So let us feed on the rumours but we would suggest you to still not believe any of them till you get an official announcement from the producer and the superstar themselves.

