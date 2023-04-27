Kareena Kapoor Khan, aka Bebo, has been one of the most influential names in Bollywood. Apart from her impeccable acting skills, the actress has been in the limelight since her debut and has given various blockbuster hits proving her mettle in the industry. Bebo has also been in the news for her updates on gossip and controversies in Bollywood as she keeps herself well aware of the happenings around her.

Recently, an old interview video of Bebo has been going viral where she is talking about the struggles she had at the age of 21. The merciless netizens are trolling the actress by comparing her with Ananya Panday. Read on to find out more about it!

During a conversation with Simmy Grewal, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her struggles as she saw her sister Karisma sitting up all night with her mother when she would cry. She says, “I have seen too much.” The host later asked as a 21-year-old child, how can you say you have seen too much as a child to which Bebo replied and added, “I have lived their lives and gone through their traumas. Anything that hurts my loved ones hurts me”

When asked, “You are carrying it all with you,” the Heroine actress replied and said, “That’s what makes me the person I am strong and confident. I have learned to pick up things from them.”

Reacting to the video, users trolled Kareena Kapoor Khan as one said, “Kareena walked so Ananya Panday could run.” Another added, “isme bhi overacting bapre”. An eagle eye fan noticed Kareena’s lenses and commented, “Am I the only who noticed that one lense is missing?”

However, on the work side, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and is expecting her upcoming movie in the upcoming movie, The Crew.

