Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the world. He’s brilliant at his job and massively popular among fans globally. SRK is one of the most bankable actors worldwide and was last seen in Pathaan, which did incredibly well at the box office. The actor is making headlines as his old video surfaced on the internet from his initial days when he was featured in a television film titled ‘Umeed’, and the story timeline is very similar to Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat. In the comments section, scroll below to read netizens’ reactions to his craft.

SRK enjoys a huge fan following among fans, with over 37 million followers on Instagram. Before making it big in Bollywood, the superstar worked in television, where he started his acting career.

Talking about the viral video, a user named Mimansa Shekhar took to her Twitter and shared Shah Rukh Khan’s snippet from ‘Umeed’ with a caption that read, “#ShahRukhKhan featured in a film #Umeed (1989) before he became famous. #SRK played a banker struggling to get settled in a village after his transfer there as a manager. Web show #Panchayat gave us a déjà vu of this plot. Can you draw parallels?”

Take a look at the video below:

#ShahRukhKhan featured in a film #Umeed (1989) before he became famous. #SRK played a banker struggling to get settled in a village after his transfer there as a manager. Web show #Panchayat gave us a déjà vu of this plot. Can you draw parallels?

(I've edited the clip to fit)

1. pic.twitter.com/rvQ8xspFpC — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) April 26, 2023

Did you guys notice the similarities between Shah Rukh Khan character from ‘Umeed’ and Jitendra Kumar’s character in Panchayat? We sure did.

Reacting to the video on microblogging site, a user commented, “So very nostalgic.. it seems just yesterday we as kid were watching this beautiful serials on dd.. something abt the innocence the charm script.. so pure… Misss those days and ofcourse the legend SRK… Come a long way .. wonder what he feels if he happens to watch this clips..”

Another user commented, “when I saw panchayat I immediately connect it to this show. I thought I was the only one glad to know I have company.”

A third commented, “His mannerisms in this clip are really similar to how Jeetu’s Abhishek Tripathi reacted to when he experienced Phulera for the first time.. pretty neat.”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s gold level throwback video from Umeed going viral on social media? Tell us in the space below.

