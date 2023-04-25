Superstar Shah Rukh is the King of Bollywood for a reason. He has won everyone’s heart with his onscreen performance as a romantic hero and his humbleness, whacky sense of humour and humility. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia now recalls an incident from Dil Se highlighting the superstar’s humility.

In 1998, King Khan was signed for Mani Ratnam’s film Dil Se, which became one of the classics in Indian films. Dhulia, who penned the dialogues of the 1998 film, recalled how the superstar would talk to everyone on the set and sleep on the bus floor.

Tigmanshu Dhulia asserted that Shah Rukh Khan was “already a superstar” when they were filming Dil Se in an interview with Mashable India. He admitted that Mani Ratnam occasionally chose last-minute sites and shot in isolated areas. During the planned one-hour lunch break, he asserted that Shah Rukh would eat as quickly as possible before dozing off the bus floor.

“He would take a nap on the floor of the bus. His boy would just put out a simple sheet for him on the floor, and he would take a power nap. Shah Rukh never said that I am sleeping there,” the director shared.

Shah Rukh Khan and Tigmanshu Dhulia reunited in the 2018 film Zero. He added that the Pathaan actor’s modesty hadn’t changed over the course of his time.

“On Zero, since it was his own production, he would offer chairs to everyone. Ask everyone if they had their food. It felt like we are baraatis; he is the ladkiwala and we have come to his house for a wedding. Even if he didn’t do it, no one would have a problem. He is Shah Rukh Khan. But no, his manners are extraordinary. He is a very humble man, very well-mannered,” Dhulia shared.

