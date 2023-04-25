Shah Rukh Khan fans are having a war amongst themselves on the internet right now. It all happened when a fan account shared an audio clip on Twitter and claimed that this is a dialogue from the Pathaan actor’s Atlee film Jawan. And all hell broke loose. While the audio got a lot of retweets, the fan account got a lot of bashing.

SRK fans on Twitter, schooled the user to delete the audio and questioned his ethics. But the user felt that this would create buzz and hype for the film. Many even questioned his ethics.

While the rest of the fans were questioning his love for the superstar and suggested he should delete the tweet ASAP, the audio clip is still on the internet and might go viral soon. Scroll down to listen to it, and we would suggest you do that twice.

The Twitter handle which goes by Doshant Srkian shared this audio clip where Shah Rukh Khan mouths a dialogue with an evil laugh saying, “ghode maar diye sabhi, haathi ko bhi dher kiya, gira diye wazir saare, paidal ko bhi nahi chhoda, sabko maat dekar, saare raaja pahunche hain jahaan, baazi to wahaan se shuru hoti hai.”

Here is the clip shared by the Twitter handle and calling it a dialogue from Jawan.

As soon as the clip went viral, SRK fans asked the uploader to delete it. “Tu SRKian hai ki SRK ke dushman, Apne Star ki leak khud hi kar Raha hai. Delete kar isko”, wrote a user. Other comments also pleaded the same. Soon, a user shared the audio clip along with the video as well.

And here is the video!

A user then told that this audio is actually from an ad. “This is not a leaked one from the movie. This is champions league adv. From 2011”, wrote a user. Another user confirmed, “World Cup ka add hai 2011 ka.”

The original tweet then was applauded and some even engaged in a funny banter with the handle. A user wrote, “Itni gaali dii maine tujhe, boht time baad itne dil se gaali nikal rahi thi, nahi deni chahiye thi.1 min ke liye jaan halaq mein thi.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has landed in Kashmir, where he will be shooting for Rajkumar Hirani‘s film Dunki. Video of the star reaching his venue has been doing rounds on the internet. If all goes by the plan, the film might get a release later this year.

Talking about Atlee’s film Jawan, SRK does not want to take a chance after the much-hyped success of Pathaan, and the film is expected to drop in June as scheduled. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, and Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun in special cameos.

