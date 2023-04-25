Ever since Salman Khan dropped the first official rushes of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) has been bashing the film left, right and centre. Right from mocking its title to calling out the lead actor, KRK is not leaving a chance to slam the movie. After reviewing the film, KRK has now seemingly taken credit for Salman’s box office flops. Scroll down for more details.

Before returning to the box screen with a full-fledged role, Salman appeared in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan. As seen in the climax scene, the Khan duo was seen taking a hilarious jibe at the young actors who can and will never replace them in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK in his latest tweet targeted Pathaan’s climax scene and said that he made fun of every Bollywood actor that no one can ever give a hit film except him. However now, in his latest Tweet he said that he himself is now unable to give even one single hit film from a very long time.

Taking to Twitter, KRK Tweeted, “Budhaao Ne Pathaan ke End main Bollywood Ke Sabhi actors Ka Mazaak Banaya Tha, Ki Koi hit film Nahi De Paayega, Siwaye Uske. Arey Budhaao Bhayya Aap Khud Hi Ab Zindagi Main Koi Hit Film Nahi De Paaoge. Hum Jiske Peeche Lag Jaate Hain Uski Life Bana Dete Hain. Aapki Bhi Bana Di.

Budhaao Ne Pathaan ke End main Bollywood Ke Sabhi actors Ka Mazaak Banaya Tha, Ki Koi hit film Nahi De Paayega, Siwaye Uske. Arey Budhaao Bhayya Aap Khud Hi Ab Zindagi Main Koi Hit Film Nahi De Paaoge. Hum Jiske Peeche Lag Jaate Hain Uski Life Bana Dete Hain. Aapki Bhi Bana Di.🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 25, 2023

Reacting to KRK’s claim, a user wrote, “Thuk ke chatna to KRK bhai se sikhe Sachai hazam hi na hoti inhe. You are disaster.” While another said, “Kehle jaake collections check toh kar…muh khula reh jayega”

A third netizen said, “Wait for tiger 3. Agar KBKJ negative reviews k baad bhi itna collection kar skti hai toh tiger 3 toh blockbuster hogi.”

“Are bhai itna confidence late kahase ho,” wrote a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Band Baajaa Baarat director Maneesh Sharma, the film will hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali.

Must Read: Salman Khan Gets A Marriage Proposal From Audience; Another Girl Screamed “Shaadi Nahi Karni!” At An Event, Here’s How ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Reacted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News