Salman Khan is currently basking high on the success of his recently released film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh in pivotal roles. The actor was recently spotted in Dubai promoting his movie, and a female fan screamed at him, saying, ‘Mujhse shaadi karle’ with another female fan adding, ‘Shaadi, nahi karni Salman.’ Scroll below to take a look at his reaction in this lovely video.

Salman is one of the biggest and most successful actors in Bollywood. The actor’s videos from Dubai are going crazy viral on social media, where he has gone to promote his recently released film KKBKKJ. Amid the same, a video has caught netizens’ attention where Salman subtly reacted to a female fan’s comment saying, ‘Shaadi nahi karni.’

In the viral video, Salman Khan takes selfies with the fans in the audience when a female fan screams, “Salman, Mujhse shaadi kar le (Salman, marry me!)’. Adding to this, another female fan shouts, “Shaadi nahi karni, Salman. Shaadi nahi karni (Don’t marry Salman).”

The superstar replied to the fan, “Right right right.” Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram handle; take a look at it below:

Haha, Salman Khan is looking dashing, as always, in the recent video. The actor never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his public appearances.

What are your thoughts on the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star reacting to his female fan’s comments about ‘Shaadi’? Tell us in the space below.

