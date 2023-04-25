Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has officially entered the challenging days starting today. The Salman Khan led film released on Eid and made the most of the celebrations that ended on Monday. A drop was expected with the start of the week but this Farhad Samji directorial maintained a decent trend. Scroll below for updates on the morning occupancy of Day 5.

So far, KKBKKJ has collected a total of 78.34 crores at the box office. The opening numbers were impressive despite mixed reviews from critics. Spot bookings have been majorly helping this action/ romance flick, which made the most of Eid celebrations.

Starting today, KKBKKJ will face the real challenge. As mentioned above, Eid celebrations have finally concluded across the nation and it is now, that the film will have to maintain a steady pace at the ticket windows. As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Salman Khan led film has registered morning occupancy in the range of 7-8%.

This remains a major drop when compared to yesterday’s numbers of 10-14%. Ideally, KKBKKJ should have at least attained the double-digit but clearly that is not the case. All eyes are now on the evening and night shows, which could save the film from falling flat on Day 5.

Meanwhile, director Farhad Samji recently revealed how commercial films like KKBKKJ are toughest to crack. He told IANS, “It’s not easy to keep everyone happy. I believe that commercial films have the potential to tell meaningful stories and entertain audiences at the same time. It’s all about finding the right balance between entertainment and substance.”

