Shehnaaz Gill is all over the news right now because of her debut film Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, along with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and other actors. However, she had started her journey and became an overnight sensation after her participation in Bigg Boss. Her chemistry with the late actor Sidharth Shukla was the highlight of the show. After Sidharth’s demise, for quite a long time, Shehnaaz felt lost, but she rose from the ashes and turned her career like a diva.

Sana is not creating a niche for herself in the acting genre, but also she is simultaneously maintaining her personal chat show, singing sessions and what not!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about not having any knowledge about Bollywood. Expressing her gratitude towards Salman Khan, she said, “I had no knowledge about Bollywood. Salman (Khan) sir motivated me and taught me how to be and what to do. I used to ask him a lot of things and he used to teach me everything properly. I have learnt a lot from him. I hope to use all of it in future.”

For the unversed, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress had run away from her home to pursue her career in entertainment. Talking about her mistakes, she said, “Whatever you have done in life, that may be the mistakes also, don’t ever think about why did you do that mistake. Always be grateful to god that, ‘Thank God I did those mistakes and learnt so much from them.’ I don’t want to make mistakes in the future, but if I do, it’s okay, they are a learning experience. I want to learn a lot in life and do something good in life. I look at my journey and tell myself that I have done nothing in life yet. There is still a lot to do.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is already in talks for her next project. She will be seen in a Rhea Kapoor film where she will be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, reportedly.

What are your thoughts about Shehnaaz Gill’s opinion? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Hansal Mehta Takes A Jibe At Box Office Of Bollywood Films, “Terrible Films Sometimes Make A Lot Of Money”; Claps Back At Troll Asking, “Aap Film Paisa Kamaane Ke Liye Dekhte Ho?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News