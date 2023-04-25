Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was recently at a Ted Talk where he talked about the constant trolling and digs his wife Arpita Khan Sharma has to go through for being overweight and dark-skinned. Despite not being a celebrity the star sister has to deal with a lot of negativity online and her husband addressed the same in his speech which is now going viral.

However, ironically, while the Loveyatri actor thought he would slam the trolls he was questioned and attacked about his and his Bhaijaan‘s actresses who have perfect figures to flaunt and milky white skin. In the video, doing the rounds on the internet fans pointed out the double standards the actors endorse.

Some even pointed out that Aayush was caught up in his own words as they read too much between the lines and concluded that nowhere in his speech he calls his wife beautiful and agrees celebrities endorse beauty standards and somewhere down the line set those standards. Scroll down to read what Aayush shared and how the internet decoded it!

A page on Reddit shared Aayush Sharma’s speech where the actor says he is proud of his non-celebrity wife. “I am proud of my wife because she is comfortable in her own skin. She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me, ‘I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing to be a celebrity. I am never going to be in front of the camera, so I am going to be who I am, I am going to live my life that I way I am going to live my life.’” said the Antim actor.

The actor continued, “My wife is constantly trolled for being overweight. She is a constant target, that being a celebrity she shouldn’t be so fat, she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind that she is dark in colour. Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally.”

However, the internet was quick to respond with what they seemed was a valid question. A user wrote, “Sweet! Now only if Salman could cast someone opposite him that looks like his sister and not like Aishwarya or Katrina.. we will truly get some representation of girls like us on the big screen!”

Another user pointed out the irony of how the Film Industry itself has set certain beauty standards. “Guys, guys, guys. Celebrities create beauty standards and people follow that.” read a comment.

One more user tried reading too much between the lines and concluded that Aayush Sharma has called his wife beautiful inside and not outside in his speech! The comment said, “Except he doesn’t think she is beautiful. He thinks she is beautiful inside. Watch again… Such bull sh*t, self-promoting video. Actually you said these words “lovely face and color” He said she is not celeb and doesn’t have to look beautiful. Honestly, this is one sickening video and every one seems to be on the same page of calling her unconsciously ugly and this dumb*ss pointing it out, brave.”

Another user wrote, “Oh GOD. He literally called his own wife ugly here. He blatantly said she is beautiful from inside but she is comfortable in her own skin and behind closed door she says ……blah blah blah. What a dumb self-righteous video.”

The video is still garnering mixed reactions on the internet. There were many who supported Aayush and Arpita. One user even pointed out how she keeps her comments section off may be because of the negativity. “Arpita has cute features and nice hair. But they only care that she is dark and overweight. The amount of trolling she gets is truly bad. Good on him for sticking up for her.” read a comment.

You can watch it here and read the entire thread. Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Aayush Sharma was launched by Salman Khan Films in a film called Loveyatri where he starred opposite Warina Hussain. He later did a two hero film with Salman titled Antim: The Final Truth. TV actress, Mahima Makwana made her debut opposite Aayush in the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial.

Ayush and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma are parents to a son and a daughter. They recently hosted an Eid Party which was attended by Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Shehnaaz Gill and many other bollywood biggies.

