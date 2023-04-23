Kangana Ranaut is one of Bollywood’s most brutally honest and talented actors. The diva never shies away from expressing her views on political, social or anything related to entertainment field matters, and fans love her candid and no-filter personality. Last night, Kangana attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s ‘Eid’ bash looking like a royal queen in her traditional outfit, and fans are now trolling her on social media, reacting to her appearance while dragging Salman Khan in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranaut is massively popular among her fans, with over 9 million followers on Instagram. She often shares insightful stories on social and political topics and never misses an opportunity to troll the Nepo gang of Bollywood on the photo-sharing platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest appearance, Kangana Ranaut was one of the best-dressed celebrities from Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash. The Queen actress opted for a yellow and blue outfit which came with a green dupatta.

The actress styled her look all vintage and gave regal vibes with her outfit. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Later, Kangana Ranaut also shared the pictures on her Instagram; take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Uff, that royalty in her eyes!

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Har din salman Ke bare me ulta bolti hai ab kaise party me a gayi owooooo”

Another user commented, “Gali deti muslim ko aur sheer kurma bi unke ghar hi khai gi…are aisehi zaada tar andhbhakt he”

A third user commented, “BJP ki chaat chaat ke pooch hone lagi…jinko gali deti thi wahi ghusne lagi woh bhi Eid 🌙 ki party mai😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Subah se sham takk anti muslim yahan party mein ja rahi aunty !!”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Kangana Ranaut on social media after she was spotted attending Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Says Forget “Pay Parity” In Bollywood, “I Asked For A Little Bit More, Woh Bhi Nahi Milta Tha” Continuing To Unveil Industry’s Dark Side!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News