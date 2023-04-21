Priyanka Chopra has been dropping truth bombs ever since she has begun with her upcoming Hollywood series Citadel. The show, which is inching closer to its release day on Amazon Prime Video recently premiered in London. Ever since Peecee began promoting the same, she’s grabbed headlines for her unfiltered statement and revelations, especially about her stint in Bollywood.

The actress stirred social media after she opened up about the reason behind her decision to move to the West despite a successful career in Bollywood. Her statements not only left the internet divided but also received support from many from the film fraternity. Now once again, the actress spoke about pay disparity and said that no matter what, she would always make less than her male co-stars. Scroll down to know more about it.

During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra told Film Companion, “I also didn’t expect it, when my agents told me, ‘You’re playing a co-lead, let us go and talk to Amazon about getting you parity’. I was like, ‘Okay, you can try, but it’s never going to happen’. Even I didn’t believe it. Because for so many years, I fought that fight, and I had that conversation.”

Further, when she was asked if she has ever fought in India for parity she revealed she never asked for parity but a little bit more. Priyanka Chopra said, “, “Of course. I mean, I never asked for parity, are you kidding me? I only asked for a little bit more, woh bhi nahi milta tha (even that I wouldn’t get). So, I just gave up the fight.”

This afternoon we brought you Priyanka Chopra’s reaction on her alleged affairs. She said that people like to write about everything else but their achievements. The global icon further added, “Main toh nahi rok sakti.”

Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from April 28, 2023.

