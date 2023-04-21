There was a time when Deepika Padukone was head over heels in love with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple fell in love on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno but his alleged affair with Katrina Kaif during Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani that led to their split. A fan edit is now going viral that witnesses the ex flames getting ready for their marriage in the parallel universe. Scroll below for details but have those tissues handy!

After their ugly split, Deepika accused Ranbir of infidelity in an explosive interview. RK also confessed that he wasn’t honest in the relationship but the duo eventually made amends. They were seen together in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. There also have been reports that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was initially planned with Padukone but she opted out after Luv Ranjan was accused of #MeToo.

In a viral fan edit, one can see Deepika Padukone dressed in a white summer dress. She eventually wears her wedding attire, decks up in the prettiest piece of jewellery and is visibly the happiest! On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor dons an ethnic sherwani and even winks at DP in one of the adorable sequences.

Shippers of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have been sent into a meltdown and can’t stop gushing over the viral clip that sees them unite forever. One of the social media users points out that it could indeed happen in the sequel of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “yjhd 2 is coming omg…”

Another commented, “One is busy with the biggest Pan Indian projects, one is busy in doing larger than life roles, quit the rom com genre. and one is busy directing the biggest Indian films ever. Kaash itni bakchodi ki jagah Bunny-Naina ko unke 8 baccho ke saath ek film bana dete”

A user reacted, “Breaking my heart”

“Ok I’m not crying 😭🥺,for a moment it felt like a clip from a movie🥹, best edit ever,” wrote another.

yjhd 2 is coming omg… pic.twitter.com/EtkhAcwxgS — mona darling (@dishaspovs) April 20, 2023

Isn’t this adorable? Do you want Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor?

