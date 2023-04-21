The unfortunate Jiah Khan Suicide case might have closure soon as the court decides to issue a verdict. The Nishabd actor’s unfortunate death in 2013 created a stir as actor Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi was charged in the case. Jiah, whose real name was Nafisa, died by suicide on 3 June 2013. The actress was dating Sooraj Pancholi then, who has not made his entry into the film world.

Sooraj was charged with abetment to suicide Under Section 306 and was arrested after a suicide note was discovered where Jiah blamed him for a tumultuous relationship. Since then, the Hero actor has been facing court trials as well as media trials. Now it has been reported that the arguments in the court are finished, and the verdict for Jiah Khan Suicide Case will likely be out on April 28.

According to reports, Special Judge AS Sayyad heard the final arguments on April 20, Thursday and has decided to announce the verdict on April 28. Scroll down to read more details about the Jiah Khan Suicide Case.

As reported by Indian Express, the court has also rejected a plea by Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia, who was seeking permission to recall two witnesses. A month ago, actor Sooraj Pancholi recorded his final statements for the case, where he answered almost 558 questions to prove he was wrongly accused in the case.

According to the same report, Sooraj also responded to the allegations made by the Housefull actor’s sister, who said that the Hero actor abused Jiah when the two were in a relationship. Responding to the same, Sooraj answered, “My relationship with Nafisa was good throughout.” The actor was also asked to defend Rabia’s claim which said that this is not a suicide case but a murder case!

Reacting to Jiah’s mother’s allegations, Sooraj responded, “I am not responsible for Nafisa’s death.” He was also interrogated about Jiah Khan’s abortion when they were in a relationship. He refused to be aware of that. Responding to the same, he said to the court, “I had taken her to a family doctor and she had a fever. I was made to wait outside. I do not know about their (doctor and Jiah) conversation.”

The Ghajini actress died by suicide in 2013, but her mother Rabia moved to court alleging it was a murder, not a suicide. After a letter was seized from her Juhe residence, Sooraj Pancholi was arrested in the Jiah Khan suicide case on abetment to suicide charges. High Court transferred this case to CBI in 2014, which concluded this unfortunate death as a suicide case.

In an earlier report, CBI said, Jiah, in her note, had narrated her ordeal, intimate relationship, physical abuse, and mental and physical torture allegedly at the hands of Pancholi, which led her to die by suicide. Now the Special CBI Court will give the verdict on the case on April 28.

