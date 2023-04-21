Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh had been accused of kidnapping and assaulting one of his event managers named, Vivek Ravi Raman. The news sent shockwaves among people on Thursday. Reportedly there has been a complaint lodged against him at the Bandra Kurla Complex Police Station. Singh took to his social media account to bring forth his side of the incident. Scroll below to get all the scoop.

For those who are not aware of it, Vivek is an event organiser and the owner of the Festivina Music Festival. He accused the singer and his crew member of kidnapping and assaulting him.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, later on, Thursday evening, took to his Instagram account to dismiss the allegations as false and baseless. He wrote, “The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant, which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh further mentioned, “Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working on filing a defamation case against such miscreants.” Check out his post here:

The complainant claimed that Yo Yo Honey Singh allegedly assaulted him because of the cancellation of the music festival organised by him. Vivek’s alleged music festival Yo Yo Honey Singh 3.0 by Festivina was supposed to take place on 15th April at MMRDA Grounds in BKC. A report by the Hindustan Times stated, “Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him.” The singer following the cancellation of the event allegedly abducted Raman and held him captive in a hotel in Mumbai.

