Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again in the middle of a major controversy, and this time, the allegation is huge. The rapper and singer has been accused of reportedly kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser in Maharashtra. A man named Vivek Raman has lodged an official complaint against the star at the Bandra Kurla Complex Police Station. Apparently, the organised event was cancelled due to money related issue. For more information, scroll on.

Singh has often made headlines in the industry for stirring controversies. In 2021, the singer’s ex-wife, Shalini Talwar, accused him of domestic violence and got Rs 1 crore as alimony during their divorce settlement. His songs have often landed him in trouble for the suggestive and offensive lyrics, and in the past, his alleged feud with Badshah and Shah Rukh Khan made quite a buzz as well.

As per Hindustan Times, Mumbai Police said, “Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him.” Apparently, Yo Yo Honey Singh kept the owner captive in a hotel in Mumbai.

The complaint also stated that Vivek Raman had organised the event at BKC on April 15, but it was cancelled due to monetary issues. This did not sit right with Yo Yo Honey Singh , and he decided to take matters into his own hands and allegedly resort to illegal means to compensate for the loss.

As per the report, the Lungi Dance singer was not alone in the alleged crime, and his associates helped him as well. Mumbai Police is investigating the matter and will come to a conclusion soon.

This is not the first time when Yo Yo Honey Singh has gotten himself into legal trouble. As per Times Of India, a few years ago, Anandpal Singh Gurnam Singh Jabbal filed a case against him for allegedly uploading offensive and derogatory songs on different sites.

