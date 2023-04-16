Chennai Express remains to be one of the biggest hits in the career of Shah Rukh Khan. Out of many reasons behind its success, no one can deny the contribution of the chartbuster song ‘Lungi Dance’. Composed and sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song was a tribute to legendary actor Rajinikanth, and it helped in creating a huge pre-release buzz for the film. But what if we say that SRK didn’t like it initially? Keep reading to know the interesting story behind the track!

Honey Singh has changed the commercial rap scene in India and has given a lot of chartbusters songs over the years. It was a big moment for him when he got a chance to sing and compose for a film starring Shah Rukh Khan. He did put in a lot of effort and we got a result in the form of the Lungi Dance song. However, SRK initially turned it down and below is all you need to know.

While talking to Raj Shamani, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a story about Lungi Dance from Chennai Express. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan called me after listening to ‘Angrezi Beat’ and asked me to make a similar song. I said ‘No, tell me what is the vibe of your film’. He narrated his film for 3 hours. I told him I will create something for him and will come back only if the song will be a super hit. I made ‘Lungi Dance’ and he didn’t like it. I told him, ‘Chahiye toh theek hai, nahi chahiye toh main isko single release kar dunga (Take if you want to, else I will release it as a single). This will work.”

Later, Shah Rukh Khan used Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Lungi Dance in his film and as we all know, it turned out to be a massive hit with the masses.

Talking to PTI, Shah Rukh Khan once even praised the track by saying, “I found it very apt for Rajini sir and wanted to be a part of it as a fan of one of the greatest actors we have. Deepika, on my request, happily agreed to be a part of the song because even she is a huge fan of Rajini sir. The song is fun, happy and completely Rajinikanth Style.”

