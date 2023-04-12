Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars that the country has ever produced. He is well-known for his unique style and high-octane action sequences. From beating up a million villains with one hand to performing multiple flips mid-air and being saved from a brain tumour by a bullet, the south megastar always keeps the audience entertained with his macho personality on-screen.

Being a film star has its own share of problems. Celebs often get linked with several actresses and rumours. Even the Enthiran actor was no exception. He was once linked to the south siren, Silk Smitha. Scroll down to know more.

Silk Smitha and Rajinikanth collaborated on a number of movies, including Sivappu Sooriyan, Jeet Humari, Thanga Magan, and Paayum Puli. It all happened after the release of her movie, Sadma, starring Kamal Haasan, she became an instant sensation. She was frequently noted for her sensual roles and brave bikini appearances. In reality, she was frequently referred to as a B-grade performer who specialised in erotica.

Smitha was so brazen that some even referred to her as a soft-p*rn actress; as a result, she didn’t get any solid roles in her final years of acting. However, her smouldering chemistry with the celebrity was a big talking point during her peak, reports India Today.

Due to their controversial dance sequences, Rajinikanth & Silk Smitha made headlines. Despite being referred to as a family man, Rajini reportedly had affections for Silk, and some publications even suggested that the two were having an affair. Nevertheless, they all continued to collaborate without ever responding to any of these reports.

Silk Smitha experienced many highs and lows in life. The actress reportedly committed suicide in 1996 due to numerous financial setbacks and strained relationships. She was discovered dead in her Chennai flat.

In fact, The Dirty Picture (2011) is based on the biography of Silk Smitha, played by Vidya Balan. Several reports claimed that Naseeruddin Shah’s character, who lusted after the young Silk, was inspired by Rajinikanth.

