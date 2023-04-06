Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and others always manage to nail their airport looks appearing all confident and cool. However, this was not the case with Vidya Balan as the actress recently revealed that she earlier used to get very conscious about the airport looks but with time she has managed to stay unfazed by it.

Vidya Balan is one of the few actresses who during the beginning of their movie career were brutally mocked for their fashion choices. With time, the 44-year-old has learned to pick what is right for her. Read on for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Indian Express, Vidya Balan in a recent interview with journalist Faye D’souza spoke about how she is not bothered about airport looks any more. Shedding light on the airport appearances, the actress asserted, “Initially we were all very conscious, thinking about what to wear. I don’t wear makeup when I am not shooting or have events to attend. So initially it did bother me.” Vidya continued, “I would literally pray that the photographers are not there. I would duck into my car so that they don’t spot me. I was quite a fugitive but then I was like this is who I am.”

Vidya Balan added, “I think it also comes with age and experience, and acceptance.. the realisation.. like whatever. Take it or leave it.” On the work front, the actress was last seen in Jalsa which streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bollywood star also spoke about the pay disparity that has long existed in the film industry. Vidya shared that things have changed and she looks at it like a glass half full. “I really feel that we have to look at it in a larger context. The business of cinema.. it’s the men who have brought people to the theatres”, said Vidya.

She added, “However, with the success of more women-led films, we will make more money. Because, if you look at the ratio, it’s the same, however, the budget of women-led films is much smaller.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At A Troll For Taking A Jibe At Her Troubled Equation With Rishabh Pant Through Placard

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News