Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At A Troll For Taking A Jibe At Her Troubled Equation With Rishabh Pant Through Placard

Urvashi Rautela has always been vocal about her thoughts. The actress never fails to stand up for her rights and raise her voice, be it supporting the community or standing for her own rights. Recently, she came across a woman holding a placard that supposedly hinted at her troubled equation with Rishabh Pant.

Recently, Rishabh made his first public appearance post his brutal car accident. He was seen at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he cheered for his team Delhi Capitals in their first home IPL match against the Gujarat Titans.

Urvashi Rautela shared a picture of the woman holding a placard that read, “Thank God Urvashi is not here.” The image also featured a cropped glimpse of supposedly Rishabh from the stadium. Reacting to the placard, Urvashi questioned the intentions behind it and simply wrote, “Why?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

She also took it on her Instagram story and expressed her anger she wrote, “To become the spectator of one’s own life is to escape the suffering of life”.

Several users flooded the comment section to explain the meaning behind the message. However, many people supported Urvashi Rautela saying that she has also represented the country in many ways and made India proud.

“Rishabh Bhai always hero for our country but please remember Urvashi Rautela is also only one who won 2 miss universe award and make us proud in the world. There is no means of trolling; both are the proud of our country. #urvashirautela #rishabhpant,” one Instagram user wrote. Another user commented, “Good to see how she is taking against the trollers good sporting way.” Another wrote, “No competition for Urvashi Her spirit and stubbornness is on a high range. @urvashirautela…pride of 🇮🇳”

