The day before yesterday, things were made official that Tiger vs Pathaan starring two of the biggest Indian superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, will be made after War 2. And today morning, it was announced that none other than Siddharth Anand has come on board as director. Now, as usual, KRK has something to share about it and below is all you need to know!

YRF officially announced their Spy Universe with Pathaan and now, it is clear that every spy film in the past made under the studio’s banner will share a connection with upcoming spy films. So, it’s obvious that expectations are sky-high and with Siddharth Anand joining as the director, fans are super excited. But the self-proclaimed critic is back to spoil the mood with his usual negativity.

Amid the excitement of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration, KRK has tweeted, “According to my sources, SRK is not interested to do film #TigerVsPathaan. He is comfortable doing only guest appearances in other hero films.” As expected, netizens have their harsh take to share as they trolled him.

Reacting to KRK’s post, one Twitter user wrote, “Acha movie ka production chalu nhi hua Or tu h*gne laga”. Another wrote, “bhai tere source toh bol rahe the sid anand was charging 50 Cr for War-2 and that’s why he got replaced. yahaan toh sid anand ka promotion ho gaya!” One user wrote, “Bhoknaa suru fir se?? Tere source sab ko pata hai .. jab v koi badi project k baat aati hai tu apna h*gna suru kar deta hau.”

Here’s the tweet:

According to my sources, SRK is not interested to do film #TigerVsPathaan. He is comfortable doing only guest appearance in other hero film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 6, 2023

