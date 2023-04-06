Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is known for her sartorial fashion choices. Her love for fitness is no more a secret, and whenever she steps out, the actress never misses a chance to serve fitness goals. Malla is truly an inspiration in many ways. Be it aging like a fine wine to always following her heart, she has proved a woman can break all stereotypes if she wants. The actress recently opened up about that, for the longest time in her career, she was thought of as s*xy bombshell, and no one took her seriously. However, the actress always wanted to break the norm. Scroll below to read the details!

Malla, who is currently dating handsome hun, Arjun Kapoor, has several times confessed in her interviews that she is more known for her s*xy figure rather than her body of work. The actress has admitted that she is okay with it, but there was a time when it bothered her deeply, and she worked on herself to break that image.

In an interview with Brides Today, Malaika Arora opened up about being perceived as a s*xy bombshell for the longest time in her career. The actress said, “When you are perceived as a s*xy bombshell, no one takes you seriously. And this what people thought about me for the longest time. It bothered me how people thought of me just a great body and a good face. I wanted to break this image, and I worked on myself to do so.”

Malaika Arora, who is also known for her bossbabe attitude as she knows how to keep haters at bay, further added, “Confidence was never an issue… If there is one thing that I have in abundance, it’s confidence. Today, I feel I am calmer and wiser…something I certainly wasn’t growing up. I remember I was constantly dealing with internal strife. Having said that, I am a born hustler, and I will die a hustler.”

