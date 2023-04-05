Bollywood’s hot diva Malaika Arora enjoys a massive fan following, and the actress has definitely aged like a fine wine. She has not only impressed the audience with her killer moves and sartorial fashion but also with her boldness to deal with things in life. Be it cordially moving out from an unhappy marriage to dating a younger man, Malaika is an inspo in many ways. She made her relationship Insta official with Arjun Kapoor in 2019, and she is often asked about her marriage plans. She recently opened up about her plans and revealed she is not cynical about getting married for the second time. Scroll below to read the details!

Arjun and Malaika have been together for a while now. The duo is madly in love with each other and never leaves a chance to root for each other. The couple has also earned a lot of admiration from their fans, and they are often asked about their marriage plans & this time, the actress decided to answer and revealed they both are ready for it.

During an interview with Brides Today, the hot actress who took the internet by storm with her latest song Tera Ki Khayal along with Guru Randhawa talked about her wedding plans. The actress said, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life.”

During the interview, Malaika Arora also heaped praises on the man of his life and said, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

Well, we are sure that Malla will make a pretty bride and we just can’t wait to see Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora getting married to each other. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

