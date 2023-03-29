Rakhi Sawant never misses a chance to feed Paparazzi with some drama whenever she steps out in the city. Be it unapologetically sharing her feelings to even taking digs at other celebs, she is always in the news. Recently, she was spotted mimicking Bollywood diva Malaika Arora’s so–called duck walk, and as soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to troll her for overdoing Malaika’s walk. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Rakhi is known for making headlines with her drama and brutally honest take on everything and anything. Recently, she was clicked at her gym wearing a pink sports bra with matching gym leggings, and she was seen walking like Malaika Arora.

In the viral video, “Rakhi Sawant ” mimics Malaika Arora’s iconic walk as Paps shout her name. Sawant stops, poses for them, and later shakes her booty, leaving everyone in splits. As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to react, and many massively trolled for mocking Malaika’s duck walk. Check out the comments below.

One of the users wrote, “Malaika tere jaise chhapri nhi hai! Pagal aurat.”

“Malaika ki bezzazti ho rahi hai.”

“Malaika ke reply ka wait kaun kaun karega.”

“Overacting Kar rahi, Malaika aisi nhi karti.”

“Malaika looks so decent okay.”

“Bakwas uski jaise fitness nhi hai teri uski umr mai crane se uthana padega tujhe.”

Check out the video below:

In another video, Rakhi Sawant was walking ahead as paps followed her. She was later seen asking paps why don’t they don’t let her work out in the gym. On the work front, she was last seen in a music titled Jhootha, in which she relived her real – life phase spent with Adil Durrani.

Meanwhile, you let us know in the comments section your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant mimicking Malaika Arora. Let us know in the comments section below!

