Vivian Dsena has been hitting the headlines for the last two or three days as rumours were rife that he has a daughter with his wife, Nouran Aly, but he has kept her away from the limelight in secret. Now, recently in a recent media conversation, the actor addressed all those rumours and cleared the air by admitting them. Keep on scrolling to read the scoop!

Vivian is quite a famous name and face in the television industry. The actor who rose to fame from Pyaar Kii Ek Kahani, worked in quite a few popular serials entertaining his fans. His handsome looks and the ‘angry young man’ acting skills enticed his audience. However, the rumour sparked controversy about the actor, which he has clarified.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Vivian Dsena finally answered all of the speculations about his daughter and said, “Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What’s the big deal about it, and how is this anyone’s concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago.”

Going further in the conversation, Vivian Dsena revealed his daughter’s unique name and talked about the experience. He shared, “Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena.”

Vivian further added, “I have always maintained that I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I don’t want my family in the limelight, and that’s something even Nouran doesn’t wish to be put through. I am extremely protective of my family.”

Well, for the unversed, even after being born a Christian, Vivian started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. Ending every rumour about him, the actor mentioned, “So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Gets Massively Trolled As She Stepped Out For Dinner With American Singer Jason Derulo, Netizen Mocks “Mujhe Lga Pandaya Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News