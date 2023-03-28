Bigg Boss 16 brought a lot of fame to contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She may not have won the reality show, but won a lot of hearts. Salman Khan had even indirectly mentioned that he would like to work with her. There were also rumours that she may be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. But amidst it all, has the beauty signed Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Scroll below for all the details!

Just like every year, a lot of celebrity names have been doing the rounds for Rohit Shetty’s show. Recently there were reports that Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is participating in the show. Interestingly, the actor has recently quit the daily soap citing issues with the age leap.

Last night, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was spotted with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia. The actress was posing for the paparazzi when a member asked her, “Aapke nose pe kuch laga hai kya?” To this, PCC accidentally mentioned something related to Khatron Ke Khiladi before quicky changing the conversation.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, “Pata nahi, Khatron se… Bigg Boss se jo torture wala task tha usise laga hai. Wo aise hi nikal gaya tha.” The actress could immediately be seen regretting her statement and the paparazzi caught hold of it. One of the members even said, “Nahi nahi, aap jaa rahe ho Khatron me…”

“Nahi,” declared Priyanka as she shied away and went inside the venue. Take a look at the viral video below:

Will you be excited to witness Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Meanwhile, other probable contestants in the upcoming season include Asim Riaz, Shiv Thakare, Nakuul Mehta, and Munawar Faruqui amongst others.

