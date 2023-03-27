Time and again, we have seen Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actors, producer and director being asked about the return of Daya Ben on the show. Ever since Disha Vakani has gone on a maternity break, fans have been asking for her return. However, in a recent interview, producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed the reason she could not return.

While her return looks far from reality, the makers have openly said they are looking for new faces who can replace Disha and enter as new Dayaben. Scroll down to know what did the producer say.

Speaking to News18, Asit Kumarr Modi stated that he’s tired of answering endless questions about Disha Vakani and Dayaben’s return on the show. He said, “I try to explain to them that it is not easy to get love from the audience. Since people have given us this much love, we will have to work hard. This is not easy. In the future also, we will have to work hard.”

“I will have to answer. I am also tired of answering and requesting people not to ask this question. But I am the producer of the show and therefore I’ll have to answer. Even today I wish that our original Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani comes back. Disha is like my sister. She wants to spend time with her family. She has two kids. If she does not want to come back, I cannot force her,” said Asit Kumarr Modi.

When asked about an update about new Dayaben, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “I am looking for new Daya Bhabhi. It is not easy to play the role of Dayaben. Everyone knows the way Disha Vakani did it. Even today, she is missed. It is not easy to find a new person for the role. This does not mean I am afraid. I am not afraid but I am looking for perfection. It is impossible to take Disha’s place. Her performance was great but I am finding somebody who can impress everyone with her style. It takes time but we will have Dayaben back soon.”

Well, we all are waiting for Dayaben’s return on the show, are you too? Do let us know.

