Uorfi Javed has often courted controversies owing to her bizarre fashion choices. Recently, the actress crossed every barrier and opted for the rib-inspired top, which hardly covered her b**bs. Every time the actress steps out, she makes sure to make heads turn with her fashion choices. Now actor Faizan Ansari has attacked the controversial queen and called her ‘transgender’. Yes, you heard that right!

Ansari recently held a press conference where he claimed that Javed is a ‘transgender’ and he has set up a meeting with ‘Transgender committee’s head where he will ask them to about Uorfi. Scroll down to know what he said.

Speaking to media Faizan Ansari said, “Mujhe kuch aise proof mile hain jiski wajha se ek bahut bada khulasa main pure desh ke saamne rakhna chhata hoon. Meri phele se kaafi controversy Uorfi ke saath chal rahi hai jo ab High court tak pohch gayi hai. Kuch proof haise hai jo (prove karte) Uorfi Javed ladki nahi Kinnar hai. Aur ye cheez main high court mein sabit karne wala hoon.”

“Jiss tarah who ganda mahol karrahi hai, woh ek kinnar hi kar sakti hai. Kinnar samaj ki head hai jinse meri uss bare mein puri charcha hone wali hai. Meri team unko approach kar chuki hai and Uorfi ke bare me meeting hai ki jitna jaldi ho chuke Uorfi apne aap ko unko saup dein toh aacha hai.”

Further when Faizan Ansari was asked about targeting only Uorfi Javed, when others also do it, he said, “Muslim hoke jo naam kharab karraha hai, aise bahut kam log hai. Maine unko samjhane ki koshish bhi karri, unhone clear keh diya main aapki baat nahi maanugi. Jo mujhe karna hai woh main karungi. Isiliye main high court tak pohch gaya.”

As of now Uorfi Javed hasn’t reacted to Faizan Ansari’s claims yet.

Coming back, what are your thought on Faizan Ansari calling Uorfi Javed a ‘transgender.’

