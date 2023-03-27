Uorfi Javed and Rupali Ganguly are the two most prominent names in the Indian television industry. One is known for her impeccable and unique fashion sense, and the other is applauded for her craft as an artist. Uorfi took to her Instagram account and shared pictures with the Anupamaa actress from an event, and it’s going viral on social media with fans trolling the fashionista. Scroll below to take a look at their picture together.

This isn’t the first time Uorfi gets trolled online, but the beauty often receives hateful comments for her bold and sartorial fashion sense. Recently, Javed and Ganguly attended OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023, a star-studded event with celebrities like Rajkummar Rao and Sunny Leone attending it.

Now coming back to the topic, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly, and while the post has over 104K likes and over 2K comments, netizens still didn’t miss an opportunity to mock her in the comments.

Uorfi Javed can be seen wearing a human ribcage-inspired top covering only her b**bs, and Rupali Ganguly wears a saree looking pretty as ever in traditional attire.

Take a look at their below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

That’s one lovely picture to be framed!

Reacting to Uorfi Javed’s picture with Anupamaa actress on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Rupali ko man hi man sharam aarai hogi lekin dikha nhi rahi😂”

Another user commented, “Zara isko bhi lecture deo Anupama sansjar sikhao tumhary baat shayad samajh jae yeh ladhki😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Aisa lg rha h anupama urfi ki fan h 😂😂😂”

A fourth user commented, “Shame on you anupama for supporting dirt”

What are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s picture with Rupali Ganguly from a recent event? Tell us in the space below.

