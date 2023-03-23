It’s Thursday, and we are back with yet another exciting edition of the TRP report. The makers of popular TV shows often bring exciting twists and turns to the show to keep the audience hooked. As we get to the TOP 7 of the TRP charts, Anupamaa sees a slight dip in the TRP.

The TRPs for the daily serial starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Chhavi Pandey have dropped. The TRP was comparatively high the prior week. Now, the number is 3.0. The TRPs for the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma, have improved favourably. Its TRP increased from 2.6 to 2.8.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are still in third place. The TRP rating for YRKKH increased from 2.4 to 2.5. On the other hand, the audience saw Seerat Kapoor’s character Cheeni engaging in evil deeds in the most recent episode of Imlie. Ratings for the show starring Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra have somewhat increased. It moved from 2.3 to 2.4.

This week, the well-liked programmes Faltu and Pandya Shop scored a TRP of 2.2. This means both the show are now tied to the fifth position. Pandya Store has a devoted following, but Faltu has a more recent television run. As for the sixth position, Yeh Hai Chahatein maintains its momentum. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, Nayanthara and Samrat are also gaining popularity. The show received a 2.1 rating.

The Kundali Bhagya movie starring Shraddha Arya is currently ranked seventh on the TRP ranking. The unexpected pregnancy of Preeta and the conflict between Karan and Preeta fascinated the viewers. It now ranks seventh with a rating of 1.8 after moving up from eighth.

