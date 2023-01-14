‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Shraddha Arya talked about the entire sequence for which she will be donning the look of a sardar in the show and she also added that it was quite challenging to get into the look.

She shared: “‘Kundali Bhagya’ has been a challenging show for me since the start, and there’s no doubt that I’m enjoying every bit of it and learning a lot. When I got to know that Anjum Fakih and I will be impersonating as turban-clad sardars, I was very excited.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the recent episodes, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) decided to disguise themselves as sardars so that they can enter Arjun’s (Shakti Arora) house and find out his real identity.

Shraddha Arya , who worked in TV shows such as ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’, ‘Tumhari Paakhi’ and ‘Dream Girl,’ shared about the challenges they faced while getting into the look of Sikh men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

“In fact, initially, it was a little difficult and uncomfortable for me to act wearing a turban and stick on a fake beard and moustache for so many hours, but I must say it was a very different experience altogether. But I am sure we also looked really delightful in this disguise,” she concluded.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV. The show currently stars Shraddha Arya as Dr. Preeta Luthra, Manit Joura as Rishabh Luthra, Ruhi Chaturvedi as Sherlyn Malhotra, Sanjay Gagnani as Prithvi Malhotra and Shakti Arora both as Karan Luthra (replacing Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Arjun Suryavanshi

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s Contract To Host The Reality Show Ends? Sreejita De & Two Other Contestants Out Of The House – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News