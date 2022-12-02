Dheeraj Dhoopar & Aamna Sharif Collaborate For A Song Titled 'Aabaad'

‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about his working experience with Aamna Sharif in the latest track ‘Aabaad’.

The song is a reflection of the mix of emotions from love to pain and agony. It shows how a lover recalls the time he spent with his beloved and how they had fun together but now the situation has changed and they are no longer with each other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dheeraj Dhoopar says: “It was a great experience working with such talented people. I’m glad that I’m a part of this music video, and I had a whale of a time. The song is heart-touching, and I believe that it is going to be the best love song of this year.” The music video was shot in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is known for his shows such as ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’. He also hosted reality shows like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, ‘DID: Battle of the Champions’ and was recently seen on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ and ‘Sherdil Shergill’. Aamna was seen in ‘Kahii To Hoga’, ‘Kumkum’ ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, among others.

Producer Afsana Kherani says that the chemistry between the two well known faces of the TV industry makes it a perfect romantic track.

“The music video features two notable faces from the television industry, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Aamna Sharif. The chemistry between the two is sizzling, and their acting skills are jaw-dropping.”

The music video is directed by Pratap Shetty and Harish Bhatt. The song is in the soulful voice of Prateek Gandhi, and the heart touching lyrics are written by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. The cinematography of the video is done by Chetan Dholi, and it is produced by Yellow Strings Entertainment.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Breaks Silence On Her Rumoured Pregnancy With Abhinav Shukla: “I Don’t Get Affected By Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News