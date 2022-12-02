Rubina Dilaik had been in the news over her hardworking performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. There were strong chances of the actress winning the show but it was Gunjan Sinha who lifted the winning trophy. But what was unusual, were the pregnancy rumours days after the show ended. While her husband Abhinav Shukla clarified the reports on social media, the actress is now breaking her silence on the same.

Celebrities are often judged over their baggy clothes and food bellies. We have seen how rumours about the pregnancy of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif have floated in a bizarre manner in the past. Malaika Arora has been a recent victim of it too. Rubina was recently spotted at a work meeting but the venue also had a pregnancy clinic which fuelled the rumours.

Rubina Dilaik in a conversation with Hindustan Times said the rumours don’t really bother her. “I take it with a pinch of salt and laugh it off. Because of this whole incident, I got a good picture with Abhinav, and that’s all (laughs). And by addressing the rumours on Twitter, I got a good laugh and I am sure the readers will too. I don’t get affected by them,” she revealed.

Rubina Dilaik added, “I’m absolutely aware that people are going to talk about my life and my personal equations. It’s my choice how I want to react to it and I chose to react with fun and admiration. I do not like to be grumpy on such statements as I don’t take them very intensely or personally. Moreover, everyone has the freedom to express and that’s fine by me.”

Well, looks like Rubina Dilaik doesn’t have a damn to give about random rumours, which indeed is a great habit to secure your mental peace!

