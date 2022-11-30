Malaika Arora has an unbelievable knack for fashion and there’s no denying that. Also, it’s just impossible to believe that she’s 49 when she doesn’t even look a day beyond 29. Her enthusiasm and dedication for fitness is known to everyone in the industry as well as her fans across the globe. Last night, the beauty stepped out in the city donning a catwoman inspired look in a tight-fitted leather leggings with a cleav*ge revealing corset and now netizens are applauding her for pulling off a daring look as they also drag her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in the comments section on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Malaika is pretty popular on social media with over 16 million followers on Instagram. The actress is soon coming up with her own reality show that we’re really excited about and is titled ‘Moving In With Malaika’.

Coming back to her latest spotting, the actress was spotted at an event in the city where she radiated catwoman vibes with her outfit. Malaika Arora donned tight-fitted leggings in black colour that she paired with a chic corset top that came with a plunging neckline and she had put up a racy display showing off her cleav*ge.

Malaika Arora paired it with a furry coat and golden heels. She sported her signature glam with bold eyes and nude lips while keeping the tresses open.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Aise arjun kapoor thodi na pasand kiya tha kuch to dekha hoga 😍😍”

Another user commented, “Absolutely damsel 🔥🖤 Malaika i love this look of yours d most till date”

A third user commented, “Malla is 🔥 being 49 and looking this is blessing 🥰”

We would totally agree with netizens going gaga over Malaika Arora’s latest look. What are your thoughts on it, tell us in the comments below.

