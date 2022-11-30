Indian actor Mohan Kapoor is a prominent face in the Indian film industry, but he has recently landed in trouble and has been accused of s*xual misconduct. The accuser has allegedly shared twitter threads to back herself. Here’s what she said!

Mohan is not only a film actor; his presence is evident in the television world as well. He is known to be the first South Asian host of the first South Asian original program, Saanp Seedi, which was produced by a satellite network, Zee Tv. He has been in the headlines for landing a role in Marvel’s web series, Ms Marvel, where he played the father of the protagonist Kamala Khan. On the wake of the #MeToo movement, which started in 2018, several women sought the courage to come and share their stories of misconduct in the film industry.

A Twitter user whose name has not been disclosed alleged the Ms Marvel actor of harassment when she last spoke to him in 2020. She claims that Kapoor assaulted her when she was only 15 years old. As per reports by Latestly.com, the minor was a big fan of an actress who was Kapoor’s partner at that time. In one of her Twitter threads, she mentioned that,

“When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me.”

The user made a lot of allegations about him and shared the Twitter threads supporting them, they were shared in October this year and here are a few of the screenshots.

Mohan Kapoor has changed the settings of his account and made it restricted, he has also not said anything on this matter. The #MeToo movement started in India when actress Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her. After that, actor-director Sajid Khan was also accused s*xual misconduct by many actors, including Sherlyn Chopra and Mandana Karimi. Sajid Khan is currently a participant in the Colors reality show Bigg Boss 16.

