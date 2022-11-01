Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been the biggest competitors in Bollywood. But what’s been more inspiring is their friendship that has lasted despite all the highs and the lows. Whether it was Aryan Khan’s arrest or Salim Khan’s health, both actors have constantly supported each other during tough times. But it is this old video of the duo that remains the biggest proof of their camaraderie. Scroll below for details.

It was back in 2015 when SRK graced the sets of Bigg Boss 9 along with Kajol to promote their film Dilwale. During a fun section, Sallu bhai and Shah played the game of dumb charades where they were supposed to mimic and guess the names of Bollywood celebrities. Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Prabhu Deva were among other options.

The last sign board that Salman Khan received prompted his own name. Shah Rukh Khan mimicked his signature walk and Dabangg Khan laughed and guessed it within seconds. Last but not the least was Radhe actor, who had to mimic his best friend SRK.

Salman Khan did the iconic ‘K…k…k” and Shah Rukh Khan knew it was him! But he ejoyed the mimicry and hence pretended that he couldn’t get it. “Ek baar fir dikha, samjha nahi main,” he could be heard saying.

He later said, “Main hoon na?” and Salman burst into laughter. Check out the viral video below:

If this isn’t the true sign of best friends, we don’t know what is!

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that stars Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal amongst many others.

