In the month of July, Salman Khan visited the Mumbai police commissioner and applied for a weapon license. It was all considering the death threats the actor received from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, days after they allegedly killed Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Now, the latest we hear is that the Dabangg star has been granted Y+ security by the state government of Maharashtra. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Salman Khan had received threatening letters back in June. It was allegedly written by the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following this incident, Salman was provided security by the Mumbai police. But now, as per Mid-Day, he has been granted Y+ security cover by the state government of Maharashtra.

Apart from Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher’s security cover has been upgraded. Akshay is given X security and the reason behind this is said to be social media hate and threats he has been receiving over his Canadian nationality. Anupam has been receiving death threats post the release of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

Talking about the security given by the state government, an official said, “Security is upgraded or degraded by the state and centre based on threat perceptions. For example, as a result of recent life threats to businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambanis, their security was upgraded to Z+ from the Z category, and their other family members received Z security.”

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, the friction between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi is from the days when the actor’s name got attached to the blackbuck poaching case. For the Bishnoi community, blackbuck is considered a sacred animal.

