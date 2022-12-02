Bigg Boss season 16 has reached its mid way and everyone has by now decided their favorites. The show is getting interesting day by day and contestants are showing their personalities. Actress Tina Datta has been constantly in the headlines for her bold stands, fashion quest, easy to recreate style, one-liners and witty humor. As the game proceeds, we got in touch with actor Shakti Arora, who has worked with Tina on an Indonesian event.

Shakti is not following the show, but has a sweet message for Tina. He says, “Not able to follow the show because of my work schedule. But jitna main Tina ko jaanta hun, I know she is a sweetheart and very kind. I am sure she must be the apple of the eye in the Bigg Boss house as well. All my best wishes to her and may she win the trophy too!!”

Tina Datta and Shakti Arora’s funny dig on Love Ke Funde through a reel had caught many eyeballs.

Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Tina Datta had a verbal spat with Nimrit and Shiv during the ranking task, and was amongst the first ones to point out Nimrit’s unfairness.

