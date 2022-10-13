Uttaran fame Tina Datta is now a member of Bigg Boss 16, and every now and then the actress is hitting the headlines for every reason possible. She is clearly trying to grab all the limelight inside the house. However, now, in a recently going viral video, Tina is getting bashed by internet users for this reason. Scroll below to watch the video.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Tajikistani singer, Abdu Rozik is also there. Abdu rules all of our hearts with his cuteness. However, his recent feud with Tina is grabbing the limelight and making the netizens angry.

In a recently going viral video from the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta can be seen forcibly hugging and trying to kiss Abdu Rozik on national television. Despite Abdu asking her to leave him, the actress was spotted hugging him tightly and trying to give him a peck on his cheeks. Abdu can be seen getting disappointed and quite uncomfortable in her embrace. He can also be heard saying, “you’re killing me bro”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABDU ROZIK🐻 (@abdu.rozik.club)

As soon as the video from Abdu Rozik’s fan page went viral, netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions and bashed Tina Datta for harassing the singer. One of them wrote, “Why no one is raising there voice against this … Would they have done the same thing if the gender would be female… This is harassment, how many times does he need to tell everyone that he is not comfortable.” Another one penned, “This is harassment”, while another one commented, “Abdu ko pata he ye vamp he ghar ki footGe k liye aati he ..but abdu alsi chalak bro chala jata he waha se😂”. One of the users lauded Abdu and wrote, “Glad he told her off and walked away.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Tina and Abdu’s feud? Let us know in the comments!

