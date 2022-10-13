Sidharth Sagar who happens to be a standup comedian started off his career with Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe by winning the show and was later teamed with Krishna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri in Comedy Classes. The actor is now a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and is portraying different characters and in the upcoming episode, he’ll be seen playing the role of Ranveer Singh on the show. In a recent interview, Sid opened up on his drug addiction and overcoming the darkest phase of his life while also revealing how Krushna Abhishek reacted to his first performance on the show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Krushna as one now isn’t a part of the TKSS due to some ‘agreement issues’ with the production house. He’s a phenomenal comedian and enjoys a massive fan following for his characters that he played on Kapil’s show. Coming back to the topic, Sid spoke about his drug addiction in a latest interview and how he’s been clean for the past year now.

Sidharth Sagar of The Kapil Sharma Show told ETimes, “I have been clean for the past year. What many people don’t understand is that addiction is a disease. By God’s grace, I have learnt to curb the urge now. During that dark phase in my life, I committed many mistakes, but I look at it as my learning period. I may have had hordes of friends earlier, but after this phase, I have been left with just four. Now, what else other than life can teach me to find good people from opportunists? Life is the greatest teacher. Isn’t it? (smiles)”

Sidharth Sagar joined The Kapil Sharma Show after Krushna Abhishek quit it. When asked about his stint, Sid said, “Krushna is a great artiste. He is like an elder brother to me, and I love his work. Krushna called me after my first episode to wish me luck. I try not to get bogged down by expectations. I believe in putting my best foot forward in every act. The feedback has been encouraging and positive.”

