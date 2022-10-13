‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Krishna Kaul opens up about his fitness regime and how he prefers to do cycling for staying fit and healthy. He is seen playing the second-generation lead along with Mugdha Chaphekar in the daily soap which started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia as lead actors.

Krishna, who was also seen as a contestant on ‘Roadies’ and was also part of the web series ‘Puncch Beat’, says he loves to do cycling every day.

Krishna Kaul mentions: “Since my childhood, I have loved cycling and according to me, it is one of the best ways to stay fit. Whenever I get some time from my busy schedule, I just take my cycle and go for a long ride. While it helps me to stay physically fit, it also gives me mental peace.”

With a busy working schedule, Krishna Kaul says it is not easy to follow a fitness regime thus he has decided to cycle to the sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya‘.

“But, because of the hectic schedule, it gets difficult for me to do this every day, hence, recently I cycled to the sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. The ride was from Andheri to Powai which is approximately seven km. Although this was the first time, I have decided to do this often now. To top it up, it’s an eco-friendly activity that I feel every person must try to imbibe in their regular commute,” he adds.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

