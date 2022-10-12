Iranian actress, Elnaaz Norouzi, who rose to fame with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led Sacred Games, has been hitting the headlines for different reasons. Recently, she became the talk of the town when she stripped down from burqa to bikini on camera. While the actress posted the video in order to stand in solidarity with the anti-hijab protest, she was brutally trolled for her actions.

Netizens slammed the actress and told her that going n*ude is completely unacceptable. Elnaaz is an Iranian-German model and actress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her latest interview, Elnaaz Norouzi shared her casting couch experience and revealed that she was told not to do Sacred Games. Yes, you heard that right! The actress, who was last seen doing an item number in JugJugg Jeeyo, stated that after #MeToo movement the casting couch situations don’t happen that frequently now.

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Elnaaz said, “Yes, and especially before the #MeToo movement, it used to happen a lot. It’s sobered down since then, because people are more cautious, maybe. Who knows, maybe it’s still happening now, and it’s worse for newcomers.”

“Of course, but I feel that if I can help somebody by sharing my story, then it’s my duty to do it. It was a very, very bad experience for me, not only because of what happened, but because he was telling me — I was between Sacred Games and his film — and he was telling me not to do Sacred Games and do his film instead. With all the behaviour and all the things that he was doing, I realised that this would be the wrong choice. Look at where Sacred Games took me, and that film was the biggest flop of that year,” added the actress while sharing her experience.

Elnaaz Norouzi has opened up about the same amid the Sajid Khan-row. The filmmaker has been in the news owing to his appearance on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16.

On the other hand, during the Me Too wave, Elnaaz was earlier in news when she had accused filmmaker Vipul Shah of se*ual allegations. However, he was given clean chit in the case, soon after.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Siddharth Sagar Plays Ranveer Singh In His Eye-Candy Head-To-Toe Pink Attire

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram