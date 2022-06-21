Parineetii actor Vishal Solanki is excited to join the cast of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural TV series Naagin 6 featuring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal.

“I’m excited to join the popular show as one of the protagonists. I will be introduced as a new charecter Rajesh Pratap Singh. It will be a parallel lead role and I will be seen as protector and rescuer of Naagin (Tejasswi Prakash). I will help her to in her revenge,” he says.

Vishal Solanki who was also seen in Kumkum Bhagya feels his hardwork and dedication helped him to get the opportunity to be part of mega show Naagin 6.

Vishal Solanki adds: “It is always a treat to work in Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am’s show. While I was already shooting for her other show ‘Parineetii’, the casting head of her production house Balaji Telefilms, Sailesh Mehta loved my work so much. He insisted my name for ‘Naagin’. And the team agreed and cast me. I feel it’s all my hard work and dedication that helped me to get the opportunity.”

