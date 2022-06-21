Over the years, the popularity of Khatron Ke Khiladi has grown tremendously as the makers are bringing in some interesting celebrity contestants. And the upcoming season too is creating a lot of buzz. Earlier it was reported that Shivangi Joshi had been eliminated in the 3rd week and now another shocking elimination is sending netizens into a tizzy. As per sources, Pratik Sehajpal has also been eliminated.

Advertisement

The stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty which will premiere on July 2, 2022, also includes, Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia, and Aneri Vajani.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as reported by Bollywood Life, sources close to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 claims that after the shocking eviction of Shivangi Joshi, now Pratik Sehajpal has also been shown the exit door.

The news was shared by a Khabri page on Instagram, soon after the fans came to know that Pratik Sehajpal is eliminated, reacting to the news, a fan wrote, “That’s just not fair at all,” another wrote, “Someone said double eviction hui hai??,” a third user commented, “What’s going on why you people making us fool…….strong contestant ko evict kar rahe hoo,” a fourth user wrote, “Getting rid of popular contestants first shivangi now pratik. We have seen how they manipulated stunts time last year with Divyanka for Arjun,”

A fifth commented, “Bol do yarr ye fake news he please kkk12 dhekne ka mja hi nahi aayega please bol do fack news he,” another wrote, “PEOPLE LIKE SHIVANGI AND PRATIK ARE EVICTED CAN’T BELIEVE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by khatron ke khiladi 12 (@khatronkekhiladi12.tazaakhabar)

Other than Shivangi Joshi and Pratik Sehajpal, a recent tweet by Rubina Dilaik has hinted that the actress is out from Khatron Ke Khiladi. Taking to her Twitter, the former Bigg Boss winner wrote, “Winning with dishonesty vs loosing with honesty….. which will you choose.”

Winning with dishonesty vs loosing with honesty….. which will you choose — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 16, 2022

Meanwhile, nothing has been confirmed yet and we just have to wait till the show goes on air.

Must Read: Urmila Matondkar Breaks Silence On Debate Around Sob Stories On Reality Shows: “People Should Know Their Journey”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram