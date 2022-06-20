TV actress-turned-internet sensation Jannat Zubair enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has been working in the TV industry since a very young age. Apart from some famous TV shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Phulwa and others, she has been a part of films like Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki, Shraddha Kapoor’s debut film Luv Ka The End among others. Currently, the actress is shooting for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi’s 12 seasons.

Advertisement

Along with Jannat Zubair, KKK 12 also consists of other participants like Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, and Nishant Bhatt among many others.

Advertisement

As Jannat Zubair is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, we bring to you the actress’ top 4 recent looks that are the perfect mood board for you if you’ve your next trip planned. For her day out, Jannat Zubair paired a grey spaghetti top with a white denim pants and a white jacket. The actress looks pretty as she ties half of her hair in a high ponytail and opts for light pink lips. Jannat rounded of her look with a red sling bag, danglers and round sunglasses. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Jannat looks stupendous as she pairs a baby pink top with a powder pink short denim skirt. Letting her hair down and letting her eyes do all the talking, the KKK 12 contestant glows brightly in this sunkissed photo as she keeps her look subtle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

If your next planned trip is a beach vacation then you should keep these Jannat Zubair’s looks bookmarked on your phone. The first photo sees Jannat looking pretty in a maroon short dress which she paired with an oversized cap while hiding her face. The next picture sees her giving a sultry look to the camera as she poses in a peach dress with a breathtaking background view. If you are looking for a beach look then this would be your perfect choice. Jannat looks hot as she paired a white top with a knot on the front paired with dark brown lowers. Swipe left to see her more looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

If you are looking for a pool dress, then take notes. Jannat Zubair sets social media on fire as she opts for a maroon dress in the pool. To beat the rays, she paired her look with oval-shaped sunglasses. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Well, these were some of our favourite picks. Do let us know which one of these you liked the most?

Must Read: When Dipika Kakar Opened Up On Converting Into A Muslim To Marry Shoaib Ibrahim, “I’m Very Happy & Proud…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram