Spanish heist crime drama La Casa De Papel, otherwise known as Money Heist, has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. All the characters and actors have become household names now. Nairobi is one of the most-loved characters from the Spanish hit series.

Advertisement

Spanish actress Alba Flores impressed everyone convincing portraying the role of Nairobi in the series. Her ‘robber skills’ in the show, floored everyone. But did you know she played a Telugu character in a movie? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The Money Heist actress appeared in a Spanish film, Vicente Ferrer, which was largely based on the life and events of a Jesuit missionary. A Spanish Man visits the state of Andhra Pradesh and decides to live there in order to improve the lives of the people.

Alba Flores played the role of Shamira in the movie released in 2013. A video even went viral from the film. In the video, Nairobi is seen speaking fluent Telugu impressing many netizens. Take a look at the video below:

As seen in the viral clip from the film Vicente Ferrer, the Money Heist actress is seen wearing traditional clothes, sporting a bindi, and braid to complete the Indian look. Her character belonged to the village of Anthapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

A fan page even shared the image on Instagram. Alba Flores was praised for her versatility by the fans. The fan wrote, “Can y’all believe that she (Alba Flores) played such heavy roles right in the start of her career… I mean, if THAT was the start, I can’t imagine what she’ll do in the future, she’s already above the skies right now, and she achieved ALL of this fame and love with side roles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alba Flores Fanpage (@albaflores.stan)

So tune into Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Netflix’s The Chosen One: 2 Actors, 6 Team Members Die In A Car Crash As The Production Gets Suspended

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram