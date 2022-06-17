Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows in recent times. The show debuted in 2016 and ever since then it has been a hit. It is created by The Duffer Brothers and ever since the show went viral, it has given massive popularity to the cast as well including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLauglin and Gaten Matarazzo. Today, we bring you a trivia about Gaten’s casting as Dustin and he was shortlisted from at least 1000 audition tapes of kids. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The show revolves around the story of a group of young kids from Hawkins, Indiana who then explores supernatural and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, they also explore the hidden extraordinary secrets about the town. Coming back to Matarazzo’s casting, he enjoys a massive fan following post the success of ST on social media with over 15 million followers on Instagram.

Back in 2016 in an interview with The New York Times, Ross Duffer opened up on the casting of children in The Stranger Things, he said, “We looked at 1,000 kids. Most kids, you can turn off their auditions after five seconds, because there’s nothing authentic about it. The minute we saw Gaten [Matarazzo], who plays Dustin, we basically cast him off the first tape that he sent in. When you see someone like Gaten, and he pops the way he does, you’re just like, ‘This kid, we’re putting him in the show, 100 percent’.”

Well, Dustin happens to be a genius on the show and we really love how he adds humour to his character. For that matter, all the kids have done a tremendous job with their characters and we can’t imagine anyone else playing our favourite characters now.

What are your thoughts on Duffer Brothers opening up on the casting of Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin? Tell us in the space below.

