Stranger Things 4 volume 1 is making a lot of noise ever since its premiere on Netflix. Fans waited for three years for the new season to release, and they are not disappointed at all. Besides being the darkest and scariest instalment yet, it was reported that a whopping $30 million per episode was set as the budget for it.

This makes the latest season the most expensive one in history, surpassing Game of Thrones’ $15 million per episode record. Not only has the series broken that record, but it has touched a new milestone on the streaming service. Scroll down for the details.

Stranger Things 4 was released on 27 May, and it broke the record for the biggest-ever premiere weekend of an English-language series. As per Netflix’s Top 10 list, the Millie Bobby Brown starrer has garnered 287 million hours just within the three days of availability. It is trending in the No. 1 position on streaming services.

It is in the first position in 83 countries. Stranger Things 4 has beaten its own previous record and Bridgerton 2’s viewership numbers 193 million hours over its debut weekend. Currently, not only the 4th season but the previous parts of the supernatural drama are trending in the top 10 positions.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 most-viewed English series on Netflix right now.

Stranger Things 4- 287 million hours

The Lincoln Lawyer- 64 million hours

Stranger Things 2- 38 million hours

Stranger Things 3- 24 million hours

Stranger Things 2- 22 million hours

Ozark 4- 21 million hours

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – 19 million hours

Love, Death & Robots 3 – 15 million hours

Bridgerton 2- 11 million hours

The Circle 4- 10 million hours

While fans are enjoying Stranger Things 4 vol 1, questions around the second volume have risen. It is said to premiere in July this year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

